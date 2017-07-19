A FORMER soldier who suffered the trauma of war will battle waters around the British Isles.

Army veteran Ashley Bowes will undertake a 'daunting' eight-week sailing expedition, for a charity that helps ex-military personnel recover from service.

It marks a fresh challenge for the Abingdon resident, who fought against post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after two tours of war-torn Iraq.

The 31-year-old said: "I would suffer from sudden urges of anger, just from nowhere.

"I didn't know what was going on or happening to me, I could feel my symptoms getting worse and started to seek help."

He left the Royal Logistics Corps in 2007 after serving in the Iraq War, but battled with depression before being diagnosed with PTSD.

Turn to Starboard, which helps veterans with physical or psychological injuries by taking them sailing, will welcome him on a gruelling 2,000-mile voyage.

The charity has arranged the Round Britain Challenge for 17 veterans with little sailing experience, to teach them new skills in a turbulent environment.

Mr Bowes and his crewmates will set sail from Falmouth Harbour in Cornwall on August 5, in a 92ft tall ship.

He said: "It was during my period of treatment I was introduced to the charity.

"After watching a video of the Round Britain Challenge from 2016, I was overwhelmed and knew I just had to apply."

Sponsored by military charity The Endeavour Fund, the annual expedition puts participants through sleep deprivation and physical exertion.

The team will cruise along spectacular coastline including along The Orkney Isles and Great Yarmouth, and those taking part can gain sailing qualifications along the way.

Mr Bowes said: "I've never sailed before so I'm excited, nervous and a little daunted.

"But I'm ready for the challenge, to learn about sailing and how far I can push myself."

Expedition skipper Dan Fielding, a former Royal Marine, added: "Ashley is a great example of how the Round Britain Challenge can have a positive effect on participants.

"We are excited to welcome him on board and benefit from his positive attitude."

To sponsor Mr Bowes, who is raising money for Falmouth-based Turn to Starboard, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/AshleyBowes.