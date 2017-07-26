NEXT time you get on a bus in Oxfordshire, it might just be designed by this 14-year-old boy.

Jack Cooper was crowned the winner of a county-wide contest by Stagecoach to draw blueprints for an environmentally-friendly 'bus of the future'.

His dream bus, powered by electricity, offers passengers free wifi and USB charging points.

It also takes contactless card payments.

The Abingdon artist's designs were voted the best by members of public in a Facebook poll, seeing off competition from more than 20 other hopefuls.

In total he won more than 390 likes for his revamp of the company's X30 and 31 buses which run from Wantage to Oxford via Abingdon.

His electric bus illustrations will now be shown off on board Stagecoach's Oxfordshire buses, including its eco-friendly 21 Euro 6 green-engine fleet.

Jack, who also took home £500 as part of his prize, said: "When I heard about the competition I was really excited because I have a strong passion for buses and have done since I was little.

"I was over the moon when I found out I had won. I would like to congratulate everyone who took part in this competition."

The contest, which took place across the county in June, was launched to celebrate Oxford's Green Week and also marked the company's own ‘Green Month’ campaign, which aims to raise awareness of greener, smarter travel.

The company's business development manager Karen Coventry said: "We were thrilled to see so many local people getting involved with our competition, it was a good job it was down to the public to choose the winner otherwise we would have been really stuck.

"We launched the competition as a way of inspiring people to think about buses as a convenient way to travel, to reduce their own carbon footprint whilst also reaching out to those who have a passion for transport and are able to look to the future and what might be possible."

Stagecoach also awarded four runners up: Tomas King, five, from Kidlington; James Lambeth, 16, from Marston; Julian Masson from Southampton and James Clayton, eight from Barton.