REVVING engines, crazy hats and a good cause helped make a charity fundraiser in Abingdon the biggest and best yet.

Hundreds of Vespa and Lambretta scooters arrived at Abingdon Rugby Club on Saturday for the third Oddballs Rally, which raises money for Teenager Cancer Trust.

This year the 1,400 participants wore eccentric hats – from a sombrero made out of beer cans to colourful caps – as they rode from Abingdon to Drayton and Sutton Courtenay

Organiser Vince Wooloff, who donned a tea cup hat, said: “We had three times the number of people come down compared to last year, which is amazing.

“We also had some motorbikes join us, which was really unusual.

“They enjoyed it so much that they are planning to come again next year.

“We’ve already got it booked in for next year because it is such a brilliant cause.”

