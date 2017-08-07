DRIVERS have been blasted for blaring their horns in Drayton.
A Thames Valley Police newsletter released this month said: “We have received reports in Drayton that drivers have been using their vehicle horns in an antisocial manner.”
The letter reminds drivers of the Highway Code, which urges people to ‘never sound your horn aggressively’.
Police community support officers in the village reminded drivers that they could face fines for such behaviour.
