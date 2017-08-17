POLICE have charged two people after raiding a home in Abingdon.

Two people have been charged after officers executed a drugs warrant in Thames View at 3.35pm on Monday.

Damani Fredericks, 42, of Church Road in Northolt, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, one count of possession of a bladed article and one count of driving while disqualified.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Banbury Magistrates' Court yesterday.



Marie Richardson, 38, of Austin Place in Abingdon, was charged with one count of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

She has been bailed to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court on August 29.

