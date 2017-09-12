TWO new faces found common ground on their first day at a Shippon school.

The Manor Prep School near Abingdon welcomed the ‘two new Harrisons’ at the start of term last week.

Despite being a generation apart, Year 5 teacher Harrison Read and seven-year-old Harrison Thomas-Macaulay bonded over their unusual shared name.

Pupil Harrison joined Year 2 and was pictured with Mr Read, who will teach English and maths, on their first day.

Mr Read said: “It is a real pleasure joining the teaching team at The Manor Prep.

“I look forward to the amazing opportunities it offers.”

Pupil Harrison added: “Everyone is really friendly here.”