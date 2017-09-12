TWO new faces found common ground on their first day at a Shippon school.
The Manor Prep School near Abingdon welcomed the ‘two new Harrisons’ at the start of term last week.
Despite being a generation apart, Year 5 teacher Harrison Read and seven-year-old Harrison Thomas-Macaulay bonded over their unusual shared name.
Pupil Harrison joined Year 2 and was pictured with Mr Read, who will teach English and maths, on their first day.
Mr Read said: “It is a real pleasure joining the teaching team at The Manor Prep.
“I look forward to the amazing opportunities it offers.”
Pupil Harrison added: “Everyone is really friendly here.”
Comments
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?