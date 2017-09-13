AN OXFORD MP has asked her second question of the Prime Minister in two weeks.

Layla Moran, MP for Oxford West and Abingdon expressed sympathy for the children affected by hurricane Irma before quizzing Theresa May on the dangers of leaving the single market.

Ms Moran said that her consistency was at risk of losing thousands of jobs if the UK leaves the customs union as part of Brexit negotiations.

Mrs May said that Ms Moran should rethink her view of what will happen to the UK after Brexit as her view as 'it is not the right one.'