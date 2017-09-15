CONCERNED parents have called on a council to think again about its plans for a 'bare minimum' refurb of a toilet block.

More than 200 people have signed a petition that will be sent to Vale of White Horse District Council over the proposals for the facilities in Abbey Meadows.

The scheme would see six toilets – divided into men and women’s blocks – replaced with four unisex individual cubicles.

The £230,000 project follows the opening of a new £320,000 play area, also funded by the council, in June.

But Abbey Meadow Consultation Group campaigners have criticised the plans for reducing the number of toilets and not being disability friendly.

Spokeswoman Naomi Richardson said: "The Vale is providing the absolute bare minimum in accessibility, using out of date standards that are soon to be replaced, so the toilets will be obsolete as soon as they are built.

“Why go to the trouble of making the park and pool more accessible to disabled people if these visitors are unable to use the toilets or changing facilities provided?”

“If the council can’t build decent toilets for £250,000, then it is not using taxpayers’ money wisely.”

Karen England, also part of the group, has called for the new toilets to have a changing facility for disabled children.

The mother-of-three has been running similar campaigns across Oxfordshire with her ‘To Pee or Not to Pee’ Facebook page.

Mother-of-two Samantha Bennett said: “My five-year-old son with a disability is unable to transfer himself for changing and requires a hoist and bench facility to be able to go to the toilet with dignity.

“If the Vale refuse to alter its plans to include a changing place, it is denying access to my son to use the wonderful accessible park.”

Parents have also criticised plans to reduce the number of toilets, with mother-of-two Sue Caldwell stating: “You only have to go to one public event in your life, anywhere, to know that four is nowhere near enough to cater for large numbers of the public who invariably flock to Abbey Meadows on a fine day.

Councillor Charlotte Dickson, cabinet member for leisure at Vale of White Horse District Council said: “We are continuing to work towards providing new public toilets at Abbey Meadow.

"The plans for the toilets received planning permission earlier this year and were designed to national accessibility standards.

"Officers recently met with residents about the accessibility of these plans and are now considering their concerns.”

The petition can be found via bit.ly/2ybZcyk