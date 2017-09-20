CRASHES slowed down commuters as rush hour traffic caused congestion across the county.

A lorry and car crashed in Marcham near Abingdon.

The collision, which happened before 5pm, is thought to have been near the Church Street junction of Frilford Road.

Traffic queued along the road into Packhorse Lane, and at the nearby Oxford Road junction in Frilford, but delays have since cleared.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured.

Meanwhile on the A34 near Bicester, one lane was closed after a lorry and 4x4 vehicle crashed on the Wendlebury Interchange.

In Oxford centre a road was closed after a tree fell down and the Folly Bridge works continued to cause severe queues around the city.

For live updates see our traffic feed.