A WOMAN stopped a fire from destroying her house this morning by closing a bedroom door.

The Abingdon resident has now been praised by the fire service for her quick-thinking.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the home in Eason Drive at 10.30am.

Firefighters donned breathing apparatus and took hoses and high-pressure fans inside to tackle the blaze.

Thankfully the fire had been stopped from spreading beyond the first floor bedroom.

Two occupants of the house had to be treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation but were otherwise unhurt.

Watch manager Neil Priestly from Abingdon said: "The lady reacted very quickly, she shut the door on the fire, got out and called 999.

"This helped us enormously to get there quickly and contain the fire."

Station manager Simon Belcher added: “This type of incident reminds us all to check our smoke alarms because a fire like this can go undetected so easily and then the losses can be so much greater."