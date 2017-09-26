A 14 year-old-girl was racially abused as she walked down the street in Abingdon last week.

Police have just released details of the incident which took place at 8am on Tuesday, September, 19 in Wootton Road, near the John Mason School.

The girl - who has not been named - was walking along the road when she was approached by two men and a woman who directed racist comments towards her.

She was not injured during the incident.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses who may have seen the incident to come forward.

The first offender has been described as a white man, around 45 years old, 5ft 10ins tall, with an average build.

He has medium length brown and grey hair which is thinning on top.

He has a brown beard and was wearing a black t-shirt with white lettering above the chest pocket, stonewash denim jeans and white and black trainers.

The second offender has been described as a white man, around 40 years old and 6ft tall, with an average build and black hair.

He was wearing a black t-shirt and green coloured trousers.

The third offender, a white woman, is around 40 years old and 5ft 4ins tall.

She has dyed red hair worn in a ponytail to her shoulders. She was wearing a green hooded top and blue jeans.

Investigating officer PC Simon McSweeney, of the Investigation Hub, said: "This was obviously a very upsetting and concerning incident for the victim.

"I am encouraging anyone who has any information about this incident to get in touch by calling the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101.

"This incident took place at a busy time of the day, and there would have been a number of people around at the time who may have vital information regarding this incident."

If you have any information relating to the case, please call 101 quoting reference '43170279531', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.