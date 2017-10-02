THE SOOTHING sound of the harp has been echoing through the corridors of Abingdon School for the first time this term.

With the help of Oxfordshire-based harp teacher Jenny Hill, students at the all boys school have been enthusiastically taking the first steps toward learning to play the challenging instrument.

Ms Hill, a professional harpist with diplomas in performance from Trinity College of Music and The Royal College of Music, was invited to give the youngest pupils at the school a demonstration and this inspired four of them to try an introductory lesson.

She said: "I was delighted to meet this group of promising young players, all of whom showed enthusiasm and great potential as harpists."

Reggie Lambert, aged 11, who has signed up for further lessons, said: “I really enjoyed playing and I think it’s great that the school offers the lessons.”