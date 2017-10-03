PLAYTIME for scores of energetic youngsters will no longer be scuppered by poor weather.

Come torrential rain or a carpet of snow, youngsters at St Edmund's Catholic Primary School can still explore a maze of toys thanks to a newly-constructed cover.

The Abingdon school has invested in a new all-weather canopy, to shield the outdoor play area for nursery and reception children.

It welcomed parents and guests to the official opening of the area, which has been spruced up and shielded by the red plastic shelter.

John Matthews, the school's chair of governors, said: "This opening ceremony marked the end of three years of hard work and investment to make our early years indoor and outdoor provision the high standard it now is.

"The early years team are now rightly proud of the high-quality nursery and reception education. We were delighted that so many parents, children, governors and parishioners were able to join with us to celebrate."

The play area is specifically for children in the school's nursery and reception classes, ranging from three to four-years-old.

It had previously been covered by a smaller canopy, which failed to protect the area from the elements.

The ceremony took place last month and featured guests including Oxford West and Abingdon MP Layla Moran, who cut the ribbon to mark the opening.

St Edmund's has another reason to celebrate, as it has also been bestowed with an accolade for its science provision.

It has been awarded a silver Primary Science Quality Mark (PSQM), which is a national scheme designed to raise the profile of science in primary education.

Schools pay to take part and, after a lengthy evaluation process from experts at the organisation, can gain ratings of bronze, silver or gold.

Headteacher Maria Delany-White said: "This award is testament to the hard work of all staff, children and our science leader, who significantly raised the quality and provision of science teaching here at St Edmund's over the last couple of years.

"I am delighted that all of our hard work has been recognised with the awarding of this PSQM and that science is such an important and enjoyable subject in our school."

Jane Turner, PSQM's national director, said gaining the award was a 'significant achievement'.

She added: "The profile and quality of science teaching and learning in each awarded school is very high.

"Children are engaging with great science both in and outside the classroom, developing positive attitudes towards science as well as secure science understanding and skills."

The school in Radley Road had more than 220 pupils on its roll during its last Ofsted inspection in 2016, when it was rated good.