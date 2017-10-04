POLICE are searching for this man in connection with a burglary near Abingdon.

Officers have released an E-fit of a man suspected of committing a daytime burglary in the village of Milton.

The break-in happened at about 11.30am on Thursday, September 21, at a home in Heather Road.

Thames Valley Police's computer-generated image matches the description witnesses gave of the burglar.

He had pale skin and was wearing a grey top and blue jeans.

Officers did not say what was stolen from the home, but said the burglar was disturbed mid-search and made off towards Sutton Road, where he left in a vehicle.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference '43170280396'.