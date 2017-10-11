AN INQUEST has been opened into the death of an engineer found in woods after he was reported missing.

The body of Matthew Wilson, 25, from Abingdon, was found in woods near Radley College on September 30, Oxford Coroner’s Court was told today.

The cause of death was confirmed as hanging.

Mr Wilson was a graduate of the University of Exeter, and friends described him as a 'lovely, kind young man',

Jonathan Dennett, headteacher at his former school Fitzharrys School in Abingdon, said after his death: "The Fitzharrys community is very sorry to hear the sad news about Matthew.

"He is remembered warmly by those who taught him. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."