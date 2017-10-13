A POSTMAN is looking pretty in pink after dying his beard in support of children's charities.

It is the latest stage of a year-long beard-growing fundraiser for Ian Saxton, who has already raised more than £2,000 through sponsorship.

The North Abingdon postie has been making his rounds in Milton and Drayton sporting the fuchsia facial fur for the past week and said customers had responded well to his new colourful locks.

He said: "There's been a lot of tooting from drivers and everyone has been incredibly supportive of the whole thing.

"I have to keep on dying it though to keep the colour bright as I couldn't find any permanent pink dye."

The 52-year-old began his challenge with a freshly-shaven face at the start of November, after setting his sights on the task after a few drinks.

He will continue to sport the pink beard, the colour chosen because of its link with breast cancer awareness, until November, when he plans to have the whole thing shaved off.

The father of one said: "I'd happily keep the beard, though probably not a pink one, as I've grown quite fond of it.

"But my girlfriend is eager to see it gone."

The money raised will be split between Children with Cancer UK and the Deaf Children's Society.

He has documented his progress on his Facebook page and by posting monthly photo updates on his online fundraising page, which can be accessed by visiting justgiving.com/fundraising/Ian-Saxton1.