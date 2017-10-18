AN OXFORDSHIRE-based project behind driverless cars which could see people travelling between Oxford and London in just two years wants to build a new building.

Summertown-based Oxbotica claims it is the most complex trial of autonomous vehicles ever.

Its cars will travel in urban areas and on motorways, with closed-road demonstrations starting in Oxford from early 2018.

It now wants permission to construct a temporary building as part of its research activities at Culham Science Centre.

Oxbotica said the light grey proposed materials used on the temporary building, which will measure 600 square metres, is meant to reflect a style applied to newer and other buildings on site.

It has applied for planning permission from the Vale of White Horse District Council.

The consortium behind the project also includes Oxford University’s Oxford Robotics Institute, insurance company XL Catlin, Nominet, Telefonica O2 UK, Transport Research Laboratory, the UK Atomic Energy Authority’s RACE, Oxfordshire County Council, Transport for London and Westbourne Communications.

Earlier this year Oxbotica chief executive Dr Graeme Smith hailed the scheme as 'truly groundbreaking'.

He added: “No company, group or consortium of experts has ever attempted what we are planning."