IT is full steam ahead with work on the £1.3m revamp of Abbey Meadows Pool.

Diggers broke through the two existing pools this week to help create one large pool that will have a beach-style walk-in area.

As part of work, which began at the end of last month, a rubber crumbed surface will also be installed to create a safe area around the pool and in front of the changing rooms, while further changes will be made to improve accessibility.

The project, led by Vale of White Horse District Council will, weather permitting, have the pool reopen in time for the 2018 summer season.

Other upgrades will see changing rooms refurbished and equipment used to run the swimming pool replaced to boost energy efficiency.

New public toilets and an accessible path will also be delivered in the scheme, which comes after a makeover of the neighbouring play park.

However some parents have criticised current 'bare minimum' toilet plans and met with planning officers in September to share concerns.

Speaking last month, Charlotte Dickson, the district council's cabinet member for leisure, said: “We have made a significant investment into the outdoor pool and the wider Abbey Meadows area.

"When the pool re-opens it will be accessible for many more people in the community and will provide a much-improved facility for all visitors.”