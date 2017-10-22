MORE than 750 people took to the streets of Abingdon today for the town’s marathon.

The event, organised by Abingdon Athletics Club, saw a number of road closures in the town as hundreds of runners and spectators took over.

The race was won by Tom Charles, of Trafford Athletic Club, who crossed the line on the Tilsley Park running track in two hours 29 minutes and 29 seconds.

Hilary Mott, from Cheltenham, was the first woman to finish in a time of two hours 49 minutes and 50 seconds.

Volunteers worked tirelessly throughout the day on Saturday to clear fallen trees along the 26.2-mile route.

The race started and finished on the track at Tilsley Park but headed along Dunmore Road and Twelve Acre Drive the town centre.

Runners then passed through Drayton, Milton and Sutton Courtenay before returning back through the town and up to Tilsley Park.