THE A34 is partially blocked due to a 'jackknifed' trailer.

Police have said the accident happened on the northbound carriageway just south of the Marcham Interchange near Abingdon.

Queues are now being reported trailing back to Milton Interchange near Didcot.

Police are on scene and attempting to recover the jackknifed truck and trailer.

