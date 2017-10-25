A MAN who rammed into the back of a couple's car after downing a cocktail of booze and medication has been jailed.

Wayne Fraser, of Saxton Road, Abingdon, was due to stand trial at Oxford Crown Court yesterday for the single count of dangerous driving.

In a last minute change of heart the 49-year old admitted his role in the collision at Audlett Drive, Abingdon on the night of May 10.

The court heard how he had been driving a Ford Transit van at about 10pm when he swerved into an oncoming Renault Clio driven by a woman and her fiancée.

Passing the vehicle Fraser then reversed before returning and 'deliberately ramming' into the back of it.

Defending, Thalia Maragh, said that her client who was homeless and living in the van had been set upon by youths and was trying to escape from them at the time.

Fraser was jailed for 13 months for dangerous driving and two months to run concurrently for failing to provide a specimen to police. He was also disqualified from driving for two years and must take an extended driving test.