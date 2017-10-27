A CHRISTMAS card pop-up shop launch was given some star power with the help of the Vicar of Dibley scriptwriter Paul Mayhew-Archer.

The Abingdon resident opened the town's Cards for Good Causes Christmas shop, at St Nicolas Church, Market Place, on Tuesday.

Cards for Good Causes operates the UK’s largest network of pop-up Christmas card shops, which raise money for more than 250 charities, including Parkinson’s UK.

Mr Mayhew-Archer has lived with Parkinson’s for several years and is a dedicated supporter of the charity.

He said: “Christmas cards are such a delightful part of Christmas.

"There’s nothing quite like the feeling you get when you open a card from Bill and Pauline and think 'who are Bill and Pauline?'

"Or the thrill you get when you receive a card from Sheila and Nick and think 'Oh no! We haven’t sent them one. Quick! The post goes in 10 minutes.'

‘So buy lots of Christmas cards and buy them from Cards for Good Causes because that way you know you’re supporting Parkinson’s UK, and other splendid charities of course.”

The income from the sale of the cards is a valuable source of revenue for the charities represented.

In the past 10 years, charities have received more than £40 million from Cards for Good Causes.