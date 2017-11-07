MENTAL health services and social action projects have seen an Oxfordshire college nominated for two national teaching awards.

Abingdon and Witney College is in the running for the Edge Award for Practical Teaching and Learning and the Association of Colleges (AoC) Award for Mental Health and Wellbeing as part of this year's AoC Beacon Awards.

The annual awards, which 'capture and celebrate the best and most innovative practice among UK further education colleges', saw 119 entries from 68 colleges across the UK, all vying for the 11 awards on offer.

For the Edge Award, the college submitted its successful ‘Action Tap’ project, which sees students from across the curriculum areas of business, accounting, sport, public services and travel and tourism come together to work collaboratively on social action projects.

The college’s various support services played a key role in being nominated for the mental health and well being award.

Projects that impressed the judges included the cross-campus sport initiatives, the safeguarding programme, counselling and one-to-one support.

Jenny Craig, vice principal of curriculum and quality at the college, said: “Having won three Beacon Awards in the last three years, we have a fantastic track record of setting the standard for frurther education in Oxfordshire and nationally.

“I’m delighted that we have continued this positive trend with these nominations; it’s a testament to the ongoing dedication of our staff and teachers to deliver the highest quality teaching and support possible to our students, enabling them to contribute constructively to local employers in the wider community.”

Carole Stott, chair of AoC Charitable Trust, said: “The Beacon Awards highlight the very best of college initiatives and activities.

"Being shortlisted for a Beacon Award highlights not only the good work of the colleges, but also the impact on students and communities. The high standard of submissions to the AoC Beacon Awards is testament to the innovation which takes place across the UK."

The AoC Beacon Awards will be announced at a ceremony in Birmingham on November 14.