OXFORDSHIRE'S oldest independent bed business is celebrating its 30th anniversary this week with an official launch of its new showroom, in the company’s hometown of Abingdon.

Abingdon Beds has completed a move from its landmark corner of Spring Road and Edward Street into new premises, a brand-new retail warehouse in nearby Marcham Road.

The move is the first in the company’s history since Howard and Angela Alsworth first opened the business in 1987, with just two employees.

Now a team of six, the company remains in the family with the couple’s sons, Ashley and Gareth Alsworth, at the helm.

The new 7,000 sq ft premises will see the business extend its range and offer customers more choice in the showroom.

There is also more parking for customers, a huge incentive to move.

Gareth Alsworth said: "Being a family-owned company makes this milestone hugely momentous, not only for my brother and I, but for the entire family.

"We have been on the corner of Spring Road for the past three decades and during that time we have built up a great reputation across Oxfordshire.

"The move is the start of an exciting era for the business and we’re looking forward to making Marcham Road as famous for beds as we did Spring Road."

Ashley added: "We offer a complete service, installing beds in people's homes and taking the old ones away.

"Our customers really appreciate that level of service and no doubt they support us at our new store.

"It's the end of an era moving from Spring Road but there are so many advantages for us and our customers at our new location."

To celebrate the new showroom opening, and the company’s 30th anniversary, Abingdon Beds will be hosting a launch weekend on Saturday and on Sunday, inviting customers to enjoy a glass of bubbly and enjoy some special anniversary weekend offers.

Gareth said: "We want to say thank you to our local customers for all their support over the past 30 years and would love to see some familiar faces at the weekend.

"We’ve been fortunate enough to supply several generations of families in the county with their beds, so would love to celebrate with them.

"Abingdon Beds will always be a close family-run business.

"One day we hope our children will be following in the footsteps of their fathers and grandparents and we’ll be marking the next milestone with them running the show."

The new showroom is open seven days a week.

For opening times and more information visit abingdonbeds.co.uk