OXFORD West and Abingdon MP Layla Moran has called for Boris Johnson to be sacked.

Lib Dem Ms Moran said Mr Johnson was 'no longer fit for purpose' as Foreign Secretary and Britain deserved 'much better'.

She was speaking after Mr Johnson claimed this week that British woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who is serving a five-year prison sentence in Iran on a charge of 'plotting to topple the regime', had been in the country to train journalists - rather than visit her family which is what she has alway maintained.

When Ms Moran asked Mr Johnson in Parliament this week if he would apologise for making the mistake, he said he apologised 'if any of his words had been so taken out of context and so misconstrued as to cause any kind of anxiety for the family'.

Appearing on Radio 4's Any Questions? programme on Friday night, Ms Moran - who has been working with several members of the family who live in North Oxford - was asked whether Mr Johnson should be sacked.

She responded: "Yes, yes, yes."

She continued: "I was there when he was so-called apologising in the House this week - he didn't.

"We have a Foreign Secretary that is not fit for purpose.

"Nazanin has been there for 18 months, her daughter is now at the point where she doesn't speak English anymore.

"Are we proud of this person to be Foreign Secretary for the UK? I'm sorry, I think Britain deserves so much more than this."

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband's aunt Rosemary Gay, who lives in Oxford, told the Oxford Mail this week she urged Mr Johnson to make amends by visiting her niece and negotiating her freedom and return to the UK.