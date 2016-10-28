ONE of the youngest conservationists in Oxfordshire has received a special award.

Ciaran Kealy, 25, was presented with the Volunteer of the Year Award at the Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust’s 2016 AGM.

Mr Kealy, from Wheatley, has been volunteering with the trust for 18 months.

He currently volunteers with the Oxfordshire Field Team who say he is proving "essential" behind the scenes, especially with wood-working and problem-solving.

Three days each week he is out with different groups, including Wild Oxford and the Friends of Chimney Meadows, bringing his enthusiasm and skills to each

Speaking after the AGM in Oxford on October 15, he said he enjoys volunteering with BBOWT because of the people.

He said: "Everyone in the organisation makes you feel welcome, it’s like working with friends you’ve known your whole life.

"I don’t think there’s anywhere else my work has felt more appreciated, and where great people will go the extra mile to help you out."

More than 1,400 volunteers, the equivalent of 75 full-time staff, help the Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust look after 86 nature reserves across the three counties.