THE site owner of Didcot Power Station is waiting for a new contractor after a demolition company was axed last month.

In October Coleman and Company's contract was terminated by RWE 'in the best interests of all parties'.

The firm had been preparing the boiler house for demolition when it prematurely collapsed in February, killing Michael Collings, 53, Chris Huxtable, 34, Ken Cresswell, 57 and John Shaw 61.

RWE confirmed that the firm would no longer continue with the remaining demolition and site clearance work, including the demolition of the three cooling towers.

Kelly Nye, a spokeswoman for the site, said the contract was now out to tender and demolition work would resume after a new company had been awarded the contract.

She said: "When we have someone down there we will be in more of a position to confirm when demolition for the remaining parts of the site will take place.

"It will take some time to get them on board.

"The police investigation continues into the collapse of half of the boiler house at the site."

All company staff working at Didcot will be redeployed to its other major projects around the country.

Following the collapse which left three men trapped under the rubble for more than six months, the Coleman and Company were taken off the recovery operation to "preserve critical evidence" in an ongoing investigation.