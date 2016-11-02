SANTA'S sack is already looking full this year as a toy appeal gets unprecedented support from local businesses, charities and schools.

Popular fundraiser, Andy Baker from Didcot is running his Sleigh2Give campaign for the second consecutive year, where he collects toys and gifts to give to children at the John Radcliffe Hospital over Christmas.

And already the 28-year-old has received a flurry of support from more than 30 leisure centres, sport clubs and pubs in the town.

He said: "Changing Lives in Didcot decided to lend their support to our annual Christmas Toy Appeal for the first time.

"Val Prior and the team have gone and spent an incredible £1,900 on buying toys and gifts towards this year's campaign.

"I cannot say thank you enough to Val and her lovely team for their incredible generosity and support.

"This plus all the other donations and support we have received will definitely spread lots of smiles to poorly children spending their Christmas in hospital."

Hannah Wilcock from sponsors Go Green Taxis said the company was very proud to be supporting 'such a worthwhile campaign.'

She said: "It will really make a difference to the children within our local community.

"We love to be a part of the community and to support local charities and so we are very honoured to be a part of this special campaign.

"All donations are going towards a fantastic cause and Go Green are proud to be involved with this.

"Andrew and his team works very hard organising many fantastic campaigns for this charity and Go Green cannot wait to be a part of this and many more to come."

Schools including St Birinus, Cheney School and Willowcroft School have all pledged their support for the campaign and there will also be a stall for the appeal at Didcot's annual Christmas Street Fair on Thursday, November 24.

Richard Claydon, from The Park Club on Milton Park, said: "We are delighted to be supporting community projects like the Christmas Toy Appeal, and helping to bring smiles and joy to sick children in hospital this Christmas.

"This is a great initiative, for a great cause and it is good to see so many local partners come together in support.

"Play2Give is a great fundraising organisation, and we have been fortunate enough to be a part of many of their great events to raise money for local charities.

"Long may it continue."

Residents wishing to donate a toy or gift to the campaign are able to at different drop-off zones in the county.

Mr Baker will be delivering the gifts and toys to the Children's Hospital on December 19.

For more information about the campaign and donation zones visit: play2give.org.uk