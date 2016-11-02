THE heart of a community has been restored with the unveiling of a new £1.3m village hall.

Harwell residents have patiently waited more than a year to get their hands on renovated facilities used by more than 20 community groups each week.

On Sunday, hundreds came to get a first look at the new Orchard Hall – before a second phase of development begins.

Visitors marvelled at new retractable seating so the hall can put on films or shows and high-tech sound and lighting systems.

Harwell Parish Council chairman David Marsh said: "I think we had about 300 people come through the doors and I heard lots of wonderful comments.

"The overall feeling was of surprise and awe at what we’ve achieved here.

"We really do have an amazing venue to offer the village now."

The first clients to try out the new facilities were actually a bride and groom who held an Anglo-French wedding the weekend before.

Trustee chairman Keith Beswick said: "The bride said she was absolutely delighted with the venue."

The village hall was established in 1931 as the Harwell Technical Institute before becoming the village hall in 1960.

In late 2011 the trustees began a project to modernise the hall because a "temporary" extension, the Freeman Hall, had become unstable and was condemned.

Upton firm RPA Architects was engaged to design and project manage the build, and planning permission was granted in early 2013.

By October last year almost £1m had been raised from Section 106 money from housing developers, grants, donations and events organised by the fundraising team.

These funds allowed phase one of the build to go ahead – the construction of a new extension to replace the Freeman Hall.

Architect Richard Potter said he and his team had been through a lengthy consultation process with residents to design the hall that they wanted.

He said: "There is retractable seating so they can put on film shows or plays.

"It has been kitted out with high tech light and sound systems and I think the sheer space that has been achieved and the connection between the two halls is something to be proud of.

"It is not simply two halls, it is one big facility: it is a step up from most village halls."

The second phase of the project, renovating the main hall, will now begin immediately.

The work will include replacing and insulating the roof, installing new double-glazed windows and doors, new heating and lighting and creating a new committee room.

The trustees have a £350,000 loan from the Charity Bank to pay for phase two, but they now need to raise that money to pay the loan back.

Phase two of the project is expected to be finished by spring next year.

For more information visit harwellvillagehall.co.uk