RESIDENTS and businesses will be asked for their views on a billion pound plan to transform Didcot into a garden town.

In December last year then housing minister Brandon Lewis announced the garden town status, with the aim of creating15,000 new homes and 20,000 tech jobs over the next 15 years.

The announcement followed a successful bid for the status by South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse district councils, who have drawn up a £1bn wish list of infrastructure projects, including a new northern perimeter road and a £43m 'science' bridge over the railway line from the power station site into Great Western Park.

Now residents will be asked for their views at the Cornerstone Arts Centre in Didcot on Wednesday, from 7pm to 9pm and on Thursday from 10am to 8pm.

Visitors will be able to meet members of the council's project team to discuss their ideas.

John Cotton, leader of South Oxfordshire District Council, said: "We want to understand local people’s aspirations for their community, whether that’s improvements to our existing roads, schools and community facilities or something new altogether.

"We’re on the start of a journey of discovery for Didcot.

"This is an opportunity to be ambitious for the town and think not just about the next year or two, but ten or 20 years into the future.

"I encourage local residents, businesses and visitors to Didcot to come along to the drop-in events and share their views."

Matthew Barber, leader of Vale of White Horse District Council, added: "Speaking to local businesses and community organisations over the past few weeks, we’ve heard a range of passionate views on what matters to them – from improved transport links to better health and leisure facilities in the town."

In spring 2017 a draft masterplan and vision will be prepared and put out for consultation.

For further information visit didcotgardentown.co.uk