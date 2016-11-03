A NEW 420-place primary school is set to open in the heart of Didcot's new Great Western Park development by September 2018.

Prospective parents had the opportunity to quiz architects and the school’s provider, GLF Schools, as plans were on display for the first time for Chalkhill Primary School.

The 420-capacity school, nestled in Great Western Park, is expected to take its first pupils in September 18.

Mark Leach, projects leader at GLF, said: “We are really lucky that we have Aureus school, the secondary school just down the road.

“It means we will be able to share facilities and pupils at this school will benefit from specialised teachers who could come down to this site and take classes.

“It also means students will be able to use the facilities at the secondary school.

“We are hoping this will be a through school where our students will start at Chalkhill and then move on to Aureus.”

The school will not only boast a nursery for up to 30 two to four-year-olds but it will also have inclusive facilities for special needs pupils.

Mr Leach added: “It is extremely important that these facilities are a part of the school but it also provides a space for 10 special needs students if they need that time.

“There is a separate entrance as well which leads directly to these facilities in case a child comes through in a taxi or mini bus.”

A planning application is expected to be drawn up and submitted to the council by the end of this year.