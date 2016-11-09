WHEN I was growing up I remember broccoli was billed as a notoriously tricky veg to give to kids. I don’t recall having a personal aversion to it by I do remember my little brother rejecting anything remotely green as a child.

Which is why I am surprised by the amount of kids at our Cultivate stops who love the stuff: I have had kids jumping up and down enthusiastically when they spot it on the shelves.

It's probably one of our most popular veggies and due to customer requests, once our local supply dwindles, we’ll have to look a little further afield for an organic supply to meet demand through the hungry gap.

I guess one reason it’s so popular is because there’s a long list of nutritional benefits associated with it.

Just generally eating more fruit and veg is a good idea but if you’re really looking to get the most bang for your buck broccoli and other members of the cruciferous family should be your first choice.

Firstly it's a good source of vitamin C and folate (naturally occurring folic acid). It also contains vitamins A and K, calcium, fibre, beta-carotene and other antioxidants.

All those nutrients are also present in its stem and the leaves, which, although quite often thrown away, are actually edible and taste great roasted, sautéd or pureed.

Broccoli falls under the Brassica Oleracea species of plants which also includes Brussels sprouts, cauliflowers, kale and kholrabi. What I find interesting is that all of these plants originate from one plant – wild cabbage – which was then selectively bred in different ways from the 5th century BC, depending on the preference of the region cultivating it.

For example, a preference for eating plants with large leaves led to the development of what we now know as kale, while broccoli came from a European preference for eating the immature buds of the plant.

So when you’re next enjoying this verdant veg remember it’s not only the local farmers but the many farmers over thousands of years who have worked to get it to your plate today.