A MAN arrived home to find two men inside his flat who then walked out without saying a word, carrying tools, and drove away.

He subsequently discovered a large quantity of cash had been stolen and called the police.

The burglary happened at a flat in Lee Court, Thame, between 10am and 4pm on Thursday, November 3.

The first burglar was black, wearing a grey hooded jumper, dark trousers and white trousers.

The second was white, wearing a light blue hooded jacket, blue/ purple trousers and black trainers.

They were driving a dark grey Audi A3 with tinted rear passenger windows.

Police said they believe that burglary is linked to a similar one the same day in Morrend Lane, Thame.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.