A MAN arrived home to find two men inside his flat who then walked out without saying a word, carrying tools, and drove away.
He subsequently discovered a large quantity of cash had been stolen and called the police.
The burglary happened at a flat in Lee Court, Thame, between 10am and 4pm on Thursday, November 3.
The first burglar was black, wearing a grey hooded jumper, dark trousers and white trousers.
The second was white, wearing a light blue hooded jacket, blue/ purple trousers and black trainers.
They were driving a dark grey Audi A3 with tinted rear passenger windows.
Police said they believe that burglary is linked to a similar one the same day in Morrend Lane, Thame.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101.
