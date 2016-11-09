UPDATE: Fundraisers 'amazed' by response as communty ralies round Aldo

A PENSIONER who was brutally beaten in his home with his own walking sticks has been 'humbled' by the heartwarming response to his 'horrifying' ordeal.

Villagers rallied round 85-year-old 'true gentleman', known to all as 'Aldo' after a burglar smashed into his house and snatched his metal walking sticks to attack his face, leaving him bruised and bloodied in hospital.

The vicious assault happened at his Sutton Courtenay home on Monday evening, motivated by demands for money, and has resulted in a campaign to fundraise for a new door and better security.

Staff at Sutton Courtenay Tyres garage set up a JustGiving page for Italian-born Aldo that received £800 of donations in less than 24 hours.

JustGiving page reaches more than £1,000 in donations

Manager Nigel Primrose, 54, said: "We thought it would be a nice thing to try to help him restore his faith in mankind. His trust in people has been rocked to the core. His home should be a fortress for him but he is going to be feeling very vulnerable."

Cashier Marie Curran, 41, added: "Everyone in the village is shocked and angry that someone was able to go that low to a pensioner who lives alone."

Aldo had been sleeping when the burglar broke into the front door at about 8.30pm, according to his next-of-kin Caron Bradley.

Mother-of-three Ms Bradley, who described Aldo as like her 'adopted father', said: "He hobbled round to get his walking sticks and the person was saying 'where's your money?'

"He took his sticks off him and started repeatedly hitting him. He's got a wound on his head that's been stapled and a nasty gash on his elbow where he tried to block his face. He put his hand on Aldo's mouth to stop him screaming."

The pensioner was left with cuts and bruises after the attack

She said he gave him £40 and the attacker ran off, leaving Aldo to scramble to the phone the police.

Ms Bradley became close to Aldo when she was his late wife Bridget's carer, who died in May after more than 50 years of marriage.

The 49-year-old said: "She made me promise to look after him. The first thing he said to me when I saw him in hospital was "What have I done to deserve this?" I burst into tears, he was covered in blood. I was horrified that anybody could want to hurt an elderly person.

"He is a true gentleman, one of those old-fashioned perfect men. He is so kind."

Aldo and his wife had 'doted on' their only daughter until died in her 40s from a lifelong condition.

Members of the community have been fundraising for Aldo and Val Prior (centre) has donated a food hamper to the pensioner

Ms Bradley said his home was covered in a 'blanket of glass' after the attack, and the thought of returning made Aldo 'burst into tears'.

ldo, who worked as a catering manager for most of his life, was discharged from the John Radcliffe yesterday and hopes to recover in respite care for the next week.

Ms Bradley said: "Before Bridget died he had never been by himself. It took a long time for him to feel comfortable at home, he was scared of noises and got really jumpy. We got him calmed down but now this has happened."

She said she was 'overwhelmed' by the community's response and read out some of the messages of support on Facebook to Aldo, who 'felt so humbled'.

Alongside cash donations is a food hamper from East Hendred's Val Prior, who runs the Changing Lives charity shop in Didcot, and offers to fit a new door for free including from Abingdon resident Paul Prior who labelled the attack 'disturbing'.

Thames Valley Police said the man is black, around 30-years-old, slim and around 5ft 10 to 5ft 11ins. He was wearing a hat and gloves, black clothing and a face covering.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference 1481 07/11/16.

To donate to Aldo visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/marie-curran-1.