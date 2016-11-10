A SCHOOL is hosting an exhibition to celebrate the 80th birthday of a much loved art teacher.

Didcot Girls' School will be paying tribute to Ron Freeborn, an art teacher at the school form 1967 to 1994, with the exhibition 'A Life in Art' in their gallery named after Mr Freeborn.

Rachael Warwick, headteacher, said: "I am delighted to welcome Ron back to Didcot Girls’ School and to the art gallery which we opened last year and named in his honour.

"The Freeborn Gallery enables local artists to exhibit their work, provides a wonderful opportunity for our students to work alongside these artists and ensures that art is an integral part of our day to day experience in the school community.

"I am extremely grateful to Amanda Jewell and Martin Ray who work together brilliantly to curate the gallery for the school."

Mr Freeborn not only played a leading role in the girls' artistic education but he is also still remembered for his direction of 'The Crucible' among other memorable productions.

He said: "I am very pleased with the exhibition but every time I have a show it looks like seven or eight different people have contributed to it.

"It has got works right through from the 70s to more recent pieces, so I hope people will enjoy it."

The gallery is open from Thursday from 9.30am to 2.30pm daily.