A DRIVER and passenger were trapped in their car after it came off the A34, rolled down the embankment and became wedged on its side against a tree.

The accident happened between the Milton and Abingdon interchanges shortly after 7pm on Friday night.

Firefighters used specialist rescue and cutting equipment to free the driver and passenger, who were both then taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford in an air ambulance.

The Fire service said both had serious injuries and needed further treatment.

Station Manager Paul Webster said: "This was a serious accident and Thames Valley Police are looking into the cause, the car had left the road and rolled a number of times before being pinned against a tree.

"Fire and Rescue teams worked closely with the ambulance service to ensure that we freed the injured people from the vehicle as soon as possible.

"Now that winter is approaching and the road conditions are changing I would urge drivers to take care and adjust their driving techniques to suit the prevailing conditions."