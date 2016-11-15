THE number of young people in Didcot asking for help caring for a disabled relative has nearly doubled in 2016, according to town charity South and Vale Young Carers.

Eighty-eight young carers, the youngest just eight, have sought the group's help since April, compared to 50 in the same period last year.

In response to this unprecedented increase, the charity, which has been based in the town for 20 years, has changed its name from South and Vale Carers, adding the "young" to reflect the increased demand.

Didcot Town Council has recently awarded a grant of £5,500 to help the charity meet its growing demand.

The group will spend the money on first aid courses for young carers and an annual respite trip to Bournemouth, which for many families is their main summer holiday.

Didcot Town Council leader Bill Service said: "Charities are taking on more work which in the past has been provided by other local authorities and government departments which are being hit with funding cuts and in some cases a total loss of funding."

South and Vale Young Carers’ two outreach workers and two volunteers help young carers cope through befriending and training, as well as free respite trips and activities offering quality time away from caring.

This gives young carers the opportunity to enjoy a social life, make friends and become more self-confident.

Charity manager John Tabor said: "Didcot Town Council have been generous supporters of our work for many years, and we are very grateful for their financial support.

"It says so much about how our services are valued locally."

Didcot resident Martha Walters, whose 13-year-old son Harry has autism and ADHD said the charity had helped her nine-year-old daughter Erin, who helps look after her big brother.

She said: "Erin loves going on the trips run by SVYC. She has made friends with children who are from families in a similar situation to ours, and it helps them all to know they are not on their own.

"It means I can spend time with my son and know that she is not missing out."

South and Vale Young Carers relies on volunteers to accompany young people on social trips and activities, and is looking for several volunteers to be able to run future trips. Anyone who is interested in volunteering should contact John Tabor on 01235 838554.