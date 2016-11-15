A new report has warned that RAF Brize Norton could be among bases threatened by a lack of investment from the Ministry of Defence.
The National Audit Office (NAO) said much of the MoD's estate was in a 'poor and deteriorating state' and that this could potentially affect the ability of the armed forces to defend the United Kingdom.
The report highlighted an incident in 2015 when RAF Brize Norton was forced to shut down for safety reasons due to a lack of maintenance.
Temporary storage was put in place to allow the base to continue to operate, with changes made to refuelling and air transport flights.
But the NAO noted that an MoD paper from June noted that while such actions reduce the risk of 'failure to deliver the defence estate' from a high likelihood of having a severe impact on capability, 'there remains a medium likelihood of a major impact on capability'.
It comes after the Government announced last week that it would sell off St David's Barracks in Bicester, Vauxhall Barracks in Didcot and Dalton Barracks in Abingdon.
Secretary of State for Defence Sir Michael Fallon said the move was necessary to 'provide a better defence estate'.
The sale of the Oxfordshire barracks will raise an estimated £140m.
Comments
It will be like Switzerland. We'll all have a rifle and 10 rounds to defend the country.
It will be like Switzerland. We'll all have a rifle and 10 rounds to defend the country.
If that stopped our disastrous interventions in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria I would welcome it. The Swiss seemed to have done pretty well over the last few centuries out of minding their own business.
If that stopped our disastrous interventions in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria I would welcome it. The Swiss seemed to have done pretty well over the last few centuries out of minding their own business.
The Swiss have had terror attacks and even IS has threatened to attack more EU countries including Switzerland
The Swiss have had terror attacks and even IS has threatened to attack more EU countries including Switzerland
It does help when you launder everyone's money for them ... tends to keep ALL THE WOLVES at bay ...
It does help when you launder everyone's money for them ... tends to keep ALL THE WOLVES at bay ...
Correction Switzerland rides on the the coat tails of every military nation in Europe knowing it would be looked after should they be attacked.
If everybody minded their own business Russia would glide across Europe unopposed just like Nazi Germany did in the 30's/40's pre NATO.
Correction Switzerland rides on the the coat tails of every military nation in Europe knowing it would be looked after should they be attacked.
If everybody minded their own business Russia would glide across Europe unopposed just like Nazi Germany did in the 30's/40's pre NATO.
Precisely, and while the West are preoccupied with Trump and Brexit, Russia is creeping across Eastern Europe. Worrying times.
Precisely, and while the West are preoccupied with Trump and Brexit, Russia is creeping across Eastern Europe. Worrying times.
Switzerland have historically had a well resourced military and hard defences. It is possible to have a defensive capability and still mind your own business. And the main weapon against a massive Russian advance is nuclear weapons, not conventional forces.
Switzerland have historically had a well resourced military and hard defences. It is possible to have a defensive capability and still mind your own business. And the main weapon against a massive Russian advance is nuclear weapons, not conventional forces.
Headline should be "Government cut defences". A shoestring budget is not enough.
Headline should be "Government cut defences". A shoestring budget is not enough.