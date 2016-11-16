GREEN spaces, streets for electric cars and bikes and a new 'science bridge' have been revealed as some of the innovations to make Didcot into a 'garden town'.

The preliminary plans of the project were unveiled to the public for the first time at an exhibition at the Cornerstone Arts Centre.

They included a new Thames crossing and a new town boundary.

Jane May, who lives in Long Wittenham, said: "Let’s hope residents of Didcot and surrounding areas get the support and infrastructure this development deserves."

Didcot town council Bill Service said it was a 'great concept' but he was disappointed the town council and residents were not consulted before Vale of White Horse District Council and South Oxfordshire District Council made the bid.

The Government announced the town's new status in December, saying it would complement 15,000 new homes by creating 20,000 high-tech jobs in the next 15 years as well as a focus on green spaces and sustainability.

It is expected that the town's population could increase to 70,000 residents by the end of the programme from just over 25,000 in the 2011 census.

The main consultant for the project, Quod, has previously worked on London city airport and the Bluewater Shopping and Leisure Centre in Kent.

Company director Chris Wheaton said the town had an opportunity to support the 'Science Vale' business region made up of Harwell and Culham campuses.

He said: "One of the key points of getting garden town status is to be able to go to Government, show them the potential for growth in the town and apply for grants that will help us build on that growth.

"We can go to Government and say we are big and successful and we need this amount of funding"

But Oxfordshire county councillor for Harwell Stewart Lilly said the consultants comprising the masterplan for the town would have to think outside the 'Disneyland box'.

He said: "Twenty five per cent of people in Didcot are 65 or over and it is all very well having these nice gardens and green spaces but what about medical provision?

“"Oxford is the closest hospital to us and what are we going to do if our population is going to expand to 70,000 people?"

Paul Rushton in Didcot said he was concerned about the pressure the A34 will face if 15,000 new homes and cars come to the area.

So far the Government has spent £3.08m on a masterplan for the programme and accelerate new housing delivery and jobs growth in Science Vale and it is hoped a first draft will be complete by February.

With every project under the garden town status, a bid will have to be made to Government for funding.

For more information visit didcotgardentown.co.uk