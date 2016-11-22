ONE of Oxford's biggest laboratories has appointed a new director.

Professor Laurent Chapon is the new Physical Sciences Director at Diamond Light Source in Harwell.

Diamond is a cluster of laboratories surrounding a particle accelerator which produces intense light which can be used for microscopy.

It is also the UK’s national synchrotron science facility.

Prof Chapon joins Diamond from the Institut Laue-Langevin in Grenoble where he held the position of senior fellow and diffraction group leader for five years.

At Diamond he will be responsible for delivering and developing high-quality scientific resources for physical sciences.

More than 3,000 scientists visit the Diamond facility every year.

Commenting on his appointment, Prof Chapon said: "I’m delighted to be moving to this exciting new opportunity at the helm of physical sciences at one of the world’s most widely-renowned science centres and looking forward to contributing to the astonishing work that Diamond delivers.

"Life sciences at Diamond have been hugely dynamic in facilitating pioneering science. My goal is to emulate that drive and vision for the facility’s physical sciences division. Capitalising on the strengths of the expert team here, I’m confident that we can support Diamond to achieve its full potential."