THE transformation of Didcot's town 'gateway' could stall after being swallowed into another major project, it is feared.

Plans to build an eight-storey hotel and 300 homes opposite Didcot Railway Station will be adopted into the Didcot Garden Town project – a decision that has been used to defend a lack of progression on-site since the revamp was first floated years ago.

South Oxfordshire District Council, which is leading the Government-funded garden town scheme and the gateway scheme, made the revelation this month.

Interim head of development Gerry Brough said: "The reason nothing has been done on that site is because it is part of the garden town plan.

"We have only one chance to get it right so it is critical we put the best plan forward."

Earlier this month the district council exhibited details of its multi-million pound Didcot Garden Town project, including green spaces and roads for electric cars, and outlined an 'area of focus' on a map that matched the gateway site.

It has since confirmed that development on gateway land – currently taken up by a car park and popular pub The Prince of Wales – will be set out in the garden town draft report next spring.

Didcot Town Council leader Bill Service said he had not been told that the district council was syncing up the projects.

He said: "It's hugely disappointing: we had been led to believe that if they could get a partner for Didcot Gateway there was no reason they should stop [going ahead with the plans].

"We really would just like them to stop changing their minds, which is all they seem to have done. It's a major issue. They are now going to have to put it on hold – it's so frustrating.

"This has been ongoing for years. If you consider it took them 20 years to deliver the Orchard Centre after residents said they wanted a new set of shops, I'm not holding my breath."

He added: "It's becoming the norm that the town council is not informed about anything from the district council."

District council spokeswoman Patsy Cusworth said the town council was told that Didcot Gateway was being considered as part of Didcot Garden Town at a meeting on November 16, and insisted it would not slow down developers' briefs.

South Oxfordshire District Council leader John Cotton said it would be 'madness' not to consider the gateway and garden town projects together.

He added: "This is a once in a life time opportunity to do something incredible for Didcot, including considering ambitious schemes to the south and north of the railway."

The town's garden town status was awarded by the Government in December and is set to create 15,000 homes and 20,000 high-tech jobs in the next 15 years.