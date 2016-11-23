A CAR erupted into flames on the M40 this morning and sparked the closure of one lane.

The northbound lane near Milton Common has since reopened and traffic has returned to normal.

Thames Valley Police and Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was at the scene between the junctions for Thame and Wheatley.

#M40 northbound J7 to J8. A vehicle is on fire blocking lane 1. @OxonFireRescue and @ThamesVP are on scene. Approach with caution. — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) November 23, 2016

Highways England reported the fire at about 6.30am and advised drivers to 'approach with caution'.