SHE'S already Didcot's favourite Secret Santa, but she's making more friends every day.

This weekend Courtney Hughes picked up her latest pile of presents from young rugby, cricket and football players in the town.

The three teams who now use Boundary Park sports pavilion in Great Western Park – Didcot Cricket Club, Didcot Rugby Club and Harwell and Hendred Youth Football Club – handed over their haul on Sunday.

Courtney, who lives in Great Western Drive with her mum Claire and dad Lee, will be handing out those presents and thousands of others at care homes, hospitals and hospices across Oxfordshire this Christmas.

The list includes Didcot Community Hospital, The Meadows care home in Didcot, Sobell House hospice in Oxford and homeless charity Crisis, also in the city.

Courtney's Secret Santa campaign was inspired when she was just 13 and she had to see her great grandmother Elise Richardson stuck in the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford over Christmas.

She said of the campaign: "If my great nan was still here she would be really proud of me."

Earlier this year Courtney was presented with a British Citizen Award (BCA) for her volunteering.