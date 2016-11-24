A SALES manager who landed a side career as a celebrity lookalike has made his television debut on a prime-time soap.

Craig Waldron was watched by millions on Coronation Street as he embraced his uncanny resemblance to Peter Andre, strutting across the screen in double denim as he wooed one of the show's main characters.

The 34-year-old Didcot dad, who works at Connect Vending, is regularly mistaken for the pop star and entertained viewers last night in a cameo as a Peter Andre lookalike.

He said: "I've been keeping it low-key and only told a few people. I'm sure I'll get some backlash and abuse from my friends and family - they give me stick but it's a bit of fun. My wife finds it hilarious."

Mr Waldron joined a lookalike agency five years ago when his brother secretly sent a photo of him to the agents, who were impressed with the likeness of their facial features and chiselled physique.

Since then, he has been booked to do photoshoots for magazines mimicking the Mysterious Girl singer and was advised to audition for the soap in September.

He said: "I've never acted before so it was all new to me. I wasn't holding out much hope to get it."

The lookalike said he was keen to try for the role because his mum Gill Waldron, who died two years ago after suffering a sudden blood clot aged just 57, was a 'mad fan' of the programme.

He said: "My mum really was completely obsessed with all soaps and Corrie was her favourite. I think she'd be proud."

Mr Waldron enhanced his Andre looks by dying his hair and spraying on a mahogany tan, before reciting his lines in front of the cameras at the Manchester set.

He said: "It was a great day and I got to meet the cast. It was amazing to see how it was filmed."

In the episode Corrie character Gemma Winter was gutted when her plans to meet her crush Mr Andre fall flat, spurring her friend to cheer her up with a lookalike who she ends up smooching.

ITV released sneak peek shots ahead of the episode and teased viewers that Mr Andre himself might be appearing.

Among viewers who were not disappointed to discover his true identity was Mr Waldron's three-year-old son Leo, who was allowed to stay up late to watch his dad's brush with fame.

Mr Waldron, who grew up in Headington, said: "The girls at his nursery were very excited. Now when he looks at a picture of Peter Andre he says 'there's my daddy'".

He said he would not rule out another television job and added the 'showmanship' of working in sales helped his acting skills along.