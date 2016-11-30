WANTED: a new home for 200 pigs, goats, chickens, ducks, cats and dogs and two turkeys.

Didcot Animal Sanctuary, which has enjoyed a rent-free existence on Hill Farm in Appleford for three years, has been given its marching orders.

Now the owners are desperately looking for a new home.

Great-grandparents David and Julia Vaughan, who built the ten stables, 16 chicken runs and 30 paddocks on the site from recycled wood, say that as soon as they can find a new field they will dismantle it all and start again from scratch.

Mr Vaughan, 65, said: "I just want to find a two-acre field and we we build all this again and carry on.

"If we have to pay rent, we will pay rent – just so long as it isn't thousands and thousands."

The couple, who live in Blewbury just south of Didcot, founded the sanctuary in April 2013.

Mr Vaughan, who says he has done 'hundreds of jobs' since growing up in Sutton Courtenay, was working as a market trader selling pet food and supplies around Oxfordshire when he and his wife started taking in strays.

For years they kept them in their back yard, then the owners of Hill Farm offered an empty field and the couple leapt at the chance.

They now have some 200 animals waiting to be rehomed including seven dogs, about 16 cats, some guinea fowl and a miniature horse.

Mr Vaughan's 86-year-old mother Joan comes down from Sutton Courtenay most days to lend a hand and the couple's combined seven children, 'seven or eight' grandchildren and assorted nieces and nephews also chip in when they can.

To pay for vet's bills, food and other supplies the Vaughans raise all the money they can through car boot sales and selling scrap metal.

But six months ago, Mr and Mrs Vaughan were told they would have to find a new home.

The owners of Hill Farm are planning to sell their entire 55-acre site to Hampshire firm Pro Vision to turn into a technology park.

Mr Vaughan, who is now retired, said: "There's no point shouting about it.

"Of course I'm sad to be saying goodbye – it breaks my heart to leave this place, but what's got to be has got to be.

"The owner of Hill Farm is a good bloke, he's always looked after us, and if he wants to sell up it's his land.

"All we want is another field, anywhere – as long as it's not too far away – and we'll rebuilt it all."

With work on the new technology park expected to start next year, time is running out.

The couple have already spent the past six months hunting but come up empty handed.

They don't need electricity but they do need running water and at least two acres of space.

If you think you can help, email news@nqo.com