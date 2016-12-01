VOLUNTEERS from Sustainable Didcot have planted a community fruit garden in the town.

The garden has been created on plant beds next to Cornerstone Arts Centre as part of Didcot’s first Food Festival.

Volunteers helped to plant fruit trees and strawberries in raised beds outside the Cornerstone Arts Centre on Sunday, as well as creating decorative signs to label the plants.

Once established, the fruit from the beds near the Orchard Centre will be free for the community to enjoy.

The project has been funded by Go Green Taxis, and staff joined as volunteers for the day to help with the planting.

Adam Reid, co-chairman of Sustainable Didcot, said: "We had such a positive response to the community herb garden we planted here back in August and realised there was a huge public appetite for more, so it’s back by popular demand.

"With Didcot’s new status as a Garden Town we are hoping that orchards and community food growing can form a core part of Didcot’s new green infrastructure.

"If this could happen on a significant scale, then we could really start to reduce food miles.

"It would also be a brilliant opportunity for people to learn how to cultivate their own crops and perhaps even start new community food businesses."

A Go Green Taxis spokesman said: "We cannot thank Sustainable Didcot enough for the work they put in and their involvement and commitment to a greener world."