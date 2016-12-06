The family of Mike Dix have paid tribute to the 'devoted and loving husband' and dad-of-one after he was killed in a motorbike crash.

The 27-year-old died shortly after midnight on Tuesday, November 29, as he was driving his bike home from work along the A4074 Port Way near Ipsden in South Oxfordshire.

A statement issued on behalf of his family said: "Mike was a devoted and loving husband to Steph, doting father to their beautiful son Tommy aged three and a loving son and brother.

"Mike, born in Swindon and raised in Marlborough and Didcot was known to many of his friends as 'Ped-boy' due to his love of mopeds, which he customised in his own unique style.

"All of his family are struggling to come to terms with the sudden and far too early loss of a man who will be sorely missed by everyone who have the pleasure of knowing him.

"Our family take great comfort in the numerous messages that we have received from so many kind people.

"Thank you to each and every one of you.

"Mike, we may no longer be able to hug and hold you, however nothing can extinguish your bright star shining down upon us.

"The love we all have for you will always remain in our hearts."

Did you know Mike? Pay your tributes here

Police are still appealing for witnesses following the crash in which Mike died.

A lorry and a car were also involved and an 18-year-old man from Wallingford was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit.

He has been bailed until late January 2017.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote URN 16 29/11.

TRIBUTES SENT IN:

Sharon Devine said: "I knew Mike as a young boy he was a friendly quiet lad with a cheeky smile who lived nearby,he played with my kid,we shared many a family fun times. His mum and stepdad are still friends of mine and my heart breaks for them and his little family.

"Only the good die young RIP sweet boy, love from Sharon Devine & Claire, Stuart, Lauren Mcalpine."

Amy wrote: R.I.P Ped Boy 💙

Aarron Oakey wrote: "Mike I knew you from school, you were a great mate we had some good times. It was a pleasure knowing you buddy RIP."