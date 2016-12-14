DRIVERS travelling northbound into Chilton and Didcot on the A34 faced standstill traffic this morning after a crash.

Multiple cars crashed at East Ilsley and traffic sensors indicated that tailbacks were at a standstill at 8.15am.

Initial reports suggested three cars were involved but South Central Ambulance Service spokesman David Gallagher said it was a two-vehicle crash.

He said the service sent two rapid response officers out at 7.52am and treated two patients for minor injuries.

One lane was blocked close to the scene of the horror crash where lorry driver Tomasz Kroker killed four family members in August.

Queues were still tailing back past Chieveley at 9.15am but the road had cleared by 10.30am.