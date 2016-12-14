THE twinkling transformation of a Didcot family's home into a grotto Father Christmas would be proud of raises money for a different children's charity every year.

For the last 15 years Russell and Juliette Pearson have not only been spreading smiles on their neighbour's faces with their outdoor Christmas display but also been raising hundreds of pounds.

This year the couple, who live in Medlock Grove, will be raising money for The Footsteps Foundation, which supports families with children who have cerebral palsy and other neuromotor disorders.

Mr Pearson said: "We started off with this train light and it just grew from there really.

"Every year we try to have something new, then one year we thought, why not do the whole house?

"People sometimes say to us that our Christmas lights switch-on marks the start of Christmas for them which is lovely.

"We do this not only to raise money but just to make people happy – we are just a family that likes Christmas."

New additions to the display this year include a blue mould Father Christmas and snowman and a street lamp on the front of the house.

But 45-year-old Mr Pearson's favourite is a lit-up archway through the front garden up to the house.

Every year the family throws a switch-on party to kick start the fundraising.

Mr Pearson added: "I think we had about 150 people come this year.

"Two weeks before our switch-on we start testing out the lights to make sure they are all working and to see which ones will need replacing, then it is a mad two-day dash to put all the lights up the weekend of the big switch on.

"I think putting up our lights is my favourite part of Christmas."

In previous years the Pearsons' outdoor display has raised between £400 for charity.

Footsteps Foundation fundraising manager Maggie Davies said it was 'fantastic' to be chosen.

She said: "We are really happy to get the support from the Pearson family and it shows that people have heard about us in the area which is lovely.

"All our donations go into a pot that pays for intensive physiotherapy for the children with disabilities.

"Any money that is raised from this display will male a huge difference.

"It is lovely to have the support of the community, especially as we do not receive funding from the government."

