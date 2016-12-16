RESIDENTS in South Oxfordshire have once again been named the best at recycling in the country.

South Oxfordshire District Council has again come top in DEFRA's annual recycling league tables, following by joint authority Vale of White Horse District Council in fourth.

It is the third year in a row that South Oxfordshire has topped the table, although the Vale has dropped from second last year.

The two authorities, which are run by a single team, said the Vale's drop was largely due to dramatic improvements from other councils such as the East Riding of Yorkshire which has this year risen to second place.

The good news comes despite a small drop in the recycling figures in both Oxfordshire districts due to recycling in green wheelie bins being contaminated with food waste, dirty nappies and other things that cannot be recycled.

The council said unrecyclable items are often hidden in sacks that the waste crews cannot see into, and full lorry loads of recycling have been rejected as a result.

New policies not to empty recycling bins containing non-clear sacks came into force for both councils in November this year to tackle the problem.

This has already begun to have a positive effect and since the new policy was introduced no lorry loads of recycling have been rejected due to contamination.

The councils said problems due to contamination were offset by their 'popular new kerbside recycling service' for textiles and small electrical items.

Residents can leave old clothes in a tied bag next to their green bin.